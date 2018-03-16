The "Austria Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 19% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 13.0%, increasing from US$ 4,975.9 million in 2018 to reach US$ 8,121.8 million by 2022.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Report Scope
- Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector
- Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender
- Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services
- Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
- Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.
- Business administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).
- General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).
- Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).
- Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.
- Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.
