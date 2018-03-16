V1 Group Ltd: V1 PetChain - Come and Adopt a Digital Pet!

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / V1 Group Limited (Berlin: YAM) (Hong Kong: 00.82) officially launched its blockchain incubator on 12 March 2018. It formally becomes the new business segment under the new strategic layout of "digital + new culture and entertainment" of V1 Group Limited.

V1 Research Institute recently released the mobile web app beta version of a blockchain application "V1 PetChain" (http://petchain.linxun.com/petapp/). Users can log in for free to receive a pet voucher, adopt digital pets, and conduct some simple nurturing interactions with pets.

In order to solve the problem that the current blockchain application has excessive access pressure on the chain and even causing performance issues with blockchain crashes, V1 PetChain builds a hierarchical encapsulation structure and cache middleware on the traditional blockchain. It also optimizes the interactive access processing between the app and the blockchain by algorithm and greatly improves the distributed access processing and operation capabilities.

Mr. Liu Hu, the executive president of V1 Research Institute, pointed out, "Our next step is to further optimize the performance of underlying and middleware of blockchain based on the actual testing results, to solve the problem of large file storage in the blockchain, and further provide output capabilities such as blockchain related cloud services, API (application program interface), and SDK (software development kit). At the same time, it is planned to apply AI (artificial intelligence) human-computer interaction and deep learning technology on the cultivation of digital pets and to cultivate them interactively to generate more differentiation and playability. The two frontier technologies of artificial intelligence and blockchain are organically combined to explore more research and application fields."

V1 Research Institute was established in 2017 and is committed to the industrial research of cutting-edge technology of IT industry, providing support for the development strategy of V1 Group Limited

V1 Group was established in 2005, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, and became the first Chinese video media enterprise listed in Hong Kong. V1 Group Limited was named the "China's Top 100 Internet Companies" three years in a row from the year 2014 to 2016. After eleven years of rapid development, V1 Group's main businesses have fully covered the Internet and mobile terminals. In 2016, V1 Group successfully transformed from the new media industry group into a new economy in the internet industry, forming a strategic layout with media as the lead, financial investment as the driving force, and "digital + new culture and entertainment" as its core businesses.

