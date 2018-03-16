The latest market research report by Technavio on the global substation wide area monitoring system marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 21% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005413/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global substation wide area monitoring system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global substation wide area monitoring system market by solution, including communication network, services, and hardware and software and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global substation wide area monitoring system market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Rising investments in smart grid projects: a major market driver

Substation upgrading projects in the US: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global substation wide area monitoring system market with 47% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Rising investments in smart grid projects: a major market driver

Smart grid projects have created opportunities for the adoption of substation wide area monitoring systems in both brownfield and greenfield projects for power transmission and distribution. The wide area monitoring technology deployed along smart grid projects have an indirect positive impact on utility consumers in terms of uninterrupted power. The advantages of smart grids over traditional grids play a key role in investments made in smart grid projects.

Electricity supplied through the grid with smart technology is driving the growth of the power transmission and distribution businesses. In vertically integrated utilities, smart grid deployment is expected to increase during the forecast period. In remote areas, operators of transmission systems and distribution systems need to adopt strategic cooperation.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Substation upgrading projects in the US: emerging market trend

The aging infrastructure in power transmission applications is aiding in the increase in adoption of advanced solutions to enhance efficiency in power transmission. Developed economies such as the US have established plans to rebuild or upgrade the aging infrastructure in substations. This is being done to avoid an extended power outage in the country.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "A significant opportunity for the deployment of wide area monitoring systems will come up, owing to the upgradation of transmission grids and substations. Countries such as the US will boost the growth of the global market as they are the leading end-user of substation wide area monitoring systems. Advanced products such as PMUs and PDCs will also be employed to monitor power fluctuations. Additionally, upgrading projects for substations will drive the market growth during the forecast period."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global substation wide area monitoring system market, followed by APAC and EMEA in 2017. APAC is the fastest growing market, registering a growth of more than 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005413/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com