CETC (India) has broken ground on an around US$49 million 200 MW solar PV cell manufacturing facility in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It will produce both standard polysilicon and PERC monocrystalline cells pv magazine has learned.CETC (India), a subsidiary of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, March 15, to mark the start of construction on the first phase of its 200 MW solar PV cell manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh (AP). The plant, which will be built over 18 acres in the Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ), at an initial ...

