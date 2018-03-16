Solteq Plc: Correction to the Solteq Plc's Shareholders' and Board of Directors' Proposal for the General Meeting

HELSINKI, Finland, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 16.3.2018 at 15.30 pm.

The Bulletin of the Solteq Plc's shareholders' and Board of Directors' proposal for the General Meeting (released at 10.00 this morning)was incorrect as a part of the date of the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 March 2018.

CONTACT:

SOLTEQ PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Olli Väätäinen, CEO

tel+358-50-5578-111

e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

Antti Kärkkäinen, CFO

tel +358-40-8444-393

e-mailantti.karkkainen@solteq.com

Distribution

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Key Media

