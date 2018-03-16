Solteq Plc: Correction to the Solteq Plc's Shareholders' and Board of Directors' Proposal for the General Meeting

HELSINKI, Finland, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Solteq Plc Stock Exchange Bulletin 16.3.2018 at 15.30 pm.
The Bulletin of the Solteq Plc's shareholders' and Board of Directors' proposal for the General Meeting (released at 10.00 this morning)was incorrect as a part of the date of the Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 March 2018.
CONTACT:
SOLTEQ PLC
Board of Directors
Additional information:
Olli Väätäinen, CEO
tel+358-50-5578-111
e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com
Antti Kärkkäinen, CFO
tel +358-40-8444-393
e-mailantti.karkkainen@solteq.com
Distribution
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key Media
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc--correction-to-the-solteq-plc-s-shareholders--and-board-of-directors--proposal-for-the-ge,c2474009