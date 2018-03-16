The "Phthalic Anhydride (PA): 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world phthalic anhydride market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for phthalic anhydride.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of phthalic anhydride

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing phthalic anhydride capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on phthalic anhydride manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of phthalic anhydride in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Phthalic anhydride market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE PROPERTIES AND USES

2. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World phthalic anhydride capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World phthalic anhydride production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Phthalic anhydride consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Phthalic anhydride global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Phthalic anhydride prices in the world market

4. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Phthalic anhydride European market analysis

4.2. Phthalic anhydride Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Phthalic anhydride North American market analysis

4.4. Phthalic anhydride Latin American market analysis

4.5. Phthalic anhydride Africa Middle East market analysis

5. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Phthalic anhydride capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Phthalic anhydride consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Phthalic anhydride market prices forecast up to 2022

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

