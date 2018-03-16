Cloud platform accelerates image processing and analysis by empowering pathologists and researchers worldwide with deep learning algorithms

By 2030, nearly 22 million new cancer cases are expected, and the burden on the healthcare system to quickly and accurately analyze the tissue samples to diagnose them and develop lifesaving drugs is immense. To help address the growing number of samples from cancer, as well as other diseases, Fimmic today launches Aiforia Cloud, bringing together its established deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) image analysis cloud solution with new self-service and automatized pathology image analysis capabilities.

Formerly known as WebMicroscope, Aiforia Cloud is already used by more than 6,000 pathologists, researchers and pharmaceutical R&D teams to manage and share digital slide collections. The platform's new Aiforia Create tools bring unique self-service capabilities by allowing users to generate their own deep learning algorithms by training convolutional neural networks (CNN) to learn, detect and quantify specific features of interest in tissue images. With the platform's ability to mimic the human observer in understanding the context in tissue, it can automatically and accurately perform laborious image analysis tasks in a fraction of the time, giving users significant time back in their day for high value work, such as analyzing more complex or rare samples.

"Working with the Aiforia Cloud gives my team new research approaches that have not been possible before," said Johanna Arola, pathologist at Helsinki University Central Hospital in Finland. "The platform's deep learning-based algorithms provide fast and consistent sample analysis, which helps us use our time effectively, and the cloud platform enables all of our international team members to collaborate, no matter where they are."

Aiforia's use of CNNs means deep learning algorithms can be easily developed in just days or less, compared to the months needed for conventional machine vision approaches. In just a few simple steps, a user with no prior programming or algorithm design experience can use Aiforia Cloud. Along with the algorithms being easy to create, the entire platform itself is simple, easily accessible and affordable with Aiforia Cloud's SaaS model. Users can deploy and use the platform through a browser.

"Digitizing the field of pathology has been an important step forward for healthcare, but we're once again poised for real disruption in the space," said Kaisa Helminen, Fimmic CEO. "An aging population and rise in cancer prevalence, coupled with the radical innovation of AI technology, has created both a significant need and opportunity for digital pathology to evolve. At Fimmic, we are driven by the common goal of better and more accurate medical analysis, diagnoses and treatments, and we are proud to offer the first solution of its kind to bring deep learning AI to the fingertips of all pathologists and researchers, empowering users to explore and discover more with less time, money and effort."

About Fimmic

Fimmic, founded in 2013, is a spin-off company from the Finnish Institute for Molecular Medicine at the University of Helsinki. Fimmic's unique Aiforia Cloud brings together Deep Learning -based Image Analysis and high-performance Cloud Computing. The SaaS solution enables fast, accurate and affordable analysis support for every pathologist and medical researcher in tissue-based image analytics through a zero friction cloud deployment and intuitive online user interface. Aiforia is currently sold for research use. Please visit www.Aiforia.com for more information.

