Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) (the "Company") announces today that the Company will settle certain indebtedness by issuing common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share in lieu of cash to Irwin Professional Corporation in the amount of $119,438 (1,990,634 shares); and, Alar Soever in the amount of $29,271 (487,854 shares). The Company will also settle certain indebtedness by issuing common shares at a deemed price of $0.0546 per share in lieu of cash to Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. in the amount of $293,204 (5,367,266 shares). These debt settlements will enable the Company to immediately apply more resources to its aggressive exploration programs in Jamaica. The settlements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and upon issuance, the shares will be subject to a four month hold period.

About Carube Copper

Carube is focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects in Jamaica and Canada. In Jamaica, Carube Copper holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses, totalling 535 square kilometres. In Canada, it holds a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum properties, totalling 492 square kilometres within the Tertiary-aged Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia.

