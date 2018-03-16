Decentral Inc: RSK Chooses Decentral's Jaxx Blockchain Platform, Paving Way For Smart Contracts On Bitcoin

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSK, the smart contract platform powered by the Bitcoin network, today announced it has launched on Decentral's Jaxx (https://jaxx.io/) cryptocurrency wallet and multi-token digital platform. This integration paves the way for RSK's open source platform to implement Ethereum-style smart contracts over the Bitcoin network.

RSK combines the flexibility of smart contracts with the Bitcoin infrastructure, bringing endless possibilities to build a more flexible and inclusive financial system that will improve the life of billions of people. RSK successfully released its MainNet network, built as a side-chain to the Bitcoin mainnet, in January 2018. It is now presenting the first wallet that will help dApp developers manage their fuel while creating their solutions powered by RSK and the Bitcoin Network.

RSK's CEO, Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar said: "We're very happy to partner with Jaxx, a highly-secure and a very easy-to-use wallet that will be the first to support RSK. We've been working with them since the early days and are confident their large user base will help bring the dapps and more value to the Bitcoin Network, while RSK brings smart contract capabilities, higher scalability with 100 transactions per second and near instant payments."

This integration gives RSK access to Jaxx's rapidly-growing platform. The cryptocurrency wallet has been downloaded more than 1 million times in the last 12 months and currently has more than 750,000 users.

The Jaxx platform is the creation of Anthony Diiorio, CEO and Founder of Decentral. Diiorio co-founded Ethereum and is a highly recognizable name in the blockchain space. He is widely considered a visionary in the field. Diiorio had previously announced an investment in RSK, which the company allocated towards research and development.

Mr. Diiorio says: "This is a very important addition to the Jaxx ecosystem. It speaks volumes that RSK has chosen the Jaxx platform as the first to integrate with. Proponents of the RSK vision believe this is a key step towards keeping the world's biggest cryptocurrency competitive with the platform that pioneered smart contracts, or self-executing code.This gives Bitcoin enthusiasts more options and allows them to take advantage of Bitcoin's existing infrastructure."

Decentral's Chief Technology Officer Nilang Vyas says: "The new version of Jaxx with RSK integration will be rolled out over the next few days on Android, Windows desktop, Mac desktop, iOS and our other platforms. We've been running this version internally for many weeks are excited to release it to the world."

ABOUT RSK

RSK (https://www.rsk.co/) Labs is the company behind the Project codenamed RootStock, a smart contract platform with a 2-way peg to the Bitcoin Blockchain. RSK founders have been actively involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem and smart contract development since early 2013. The company was founded in 2015 and its initial white paper was later published in December, 2015.

ABOUT DECENTRAL AND JAXX

Decentral was created by Anthony Diiorio. It's located in the heart of downtown Toronto and has been home to hundreds of blockchain community events. Decentral is primarily focused on Jaxx, the multi-token blockchain interface that provides a unified experience across 8 platforms and devices. The flagship product's strategic approach means Jaxx neither holds nor has access to customer funds. Driven by design and user experience and built with simplicity in mind, Jaxx's mission is to become the interface to the blockchain world.

Download and experience Jaxx through https://jaxx.io/ (https://jaxx.io/)

