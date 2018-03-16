This year's auction will be carried out by Mexico's energy regulatory commission, CRE. Final results will be announced in early November.Mexico's Energy Regulatory Commission, CRE and the National Center for Energy Control (CENACE) have published a call for the fourth long-term power auction. According to a press release from the Mexican government, this will be the first auction led by the CRE, while in the three previous years, the auctions were carried out by the Secretary of Energy (SENER). The contest, which is planned to be concluded in early November, is open to different clean technologies, ...

