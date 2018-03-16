The "Finland Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 10.4%, increasing from US$ 3,992.3 million in 2018 to reach US$ 5,938.1 million by 2022.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 Finland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Finland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022
4 Finland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022
5 Finland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Finland Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Finland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
8 Finland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
9 Finland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
10 Finland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
11 Finland Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
12 Finland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
13 Finland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
14 Finland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
15 Finland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
16 Finland Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021
17 Finland Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
18 Finland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
19 Finland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
20 Finland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
21 Finland Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
22 Finland Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022
