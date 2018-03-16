Ethereum News UpdateA three-year-old blockchain startup from MIT's Media Lab recently accepted $20.0 million in venture capital, raising investors' expectations about its upcoming airdrop.The startup is called Eximchain. It is a blockchain company looking to adapt distributed ledger technology to supply chain management, which makes it a sliver less dull than it sounds.For those who are unfamiliar with airdrops, they occur when a new cryptocurrency is freely distributed to investors. If you're thinking that sounds like free money, you're right. All you need to do is hold the right cryptocurrency at the right time.Let me explain…There.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...