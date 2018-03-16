Daily Litecoin News Update
If you're an LTC HODLer, today's news update will send you to cloud nine with supreme ecstasy. We have not one, not two, but three jumbo-sized, action-packed news stories to celebrate today.
Litecoin's transaction speed is about to get a nitrous oxide boost. This digital currency may soon be processing as many as a million transactions in a second.
Litecoin's next upgrade with lower fees is coming down the pike as we speak.
And the earth-shattering news of the day; a decentralized crypto-cum-fiat currency investing application has just been launched on Litecoin. Pay attention to my choice of preposition. This is the first.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
If you're an LTC HODLer, today's news update will send you to cloud nine with supreme ecstasy. We have not one, not two, but three jumbo-sized, action-packed news stories to celebrate today.
Litecoin's transaction speed is about to get a nitrous oxide boost. This digital currency may soon be processing as many as a million transactions in a second.
Litecoin's next upgrade with lower fees is coming down the pike as we speak.
And the earth-shattering news of the day; a decentralized crypto-cum-fiat currency investing application has just been launched on Litecoin. Pay attention to my choice of preposition. This is the first.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...