The "Turkey Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 22.6% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 16.4%, increasing from US$ 20,745.3 million in 2018 to reach US$ 38,100.5 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Turkey Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Turkey Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022

4 Turkey Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022

5 Turkey Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Turkey Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Turkey Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

8 Turkey General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

9 Turkey Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

10 Turkey Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

11 Turkey Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

12 Turkey Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

13 Turkey Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

14 Turkey Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

15 Turkey Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

16 Turkey Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021

17 Turkey Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

18 Turkey Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

19 Turkey Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

20 Turkey Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

21 Turkey Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

22 Turkey Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrzbrs/2018_turkey?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005452/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Bank Cards