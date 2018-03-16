Drilling services group Capital Drilling swung to a profit in its most recent trading year, thanks to a substantial boost to its revenue. Capital Drilling posted a pre-tax profit for the year ended 31 December of $9.7m, a marked improvement from the loss of $1m a year earlier, principally driven by a substantially higher revenue that more than offset increasing administrative expenses. Revenue rose 28% to $119.5m, leading to a gross profit of $39.3m, up almost 50% from $26.3m, thanks to ...

