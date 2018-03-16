Premier African Minerals announced a placing today to raise £0.4m before expenses at an issue price of 0.16p per new ordinary share, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said the net proceeds would be used to cancel all the existing warrants held by Darwin Capital, and for general working capital purposes. It said it agreed with Darwin that the entire holding of 205,354,165 warrants held by Darwin would be cancelled, for a cash payment by Premier of £0.15m. The Premier board said it ...

