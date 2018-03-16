NEX Group shares shot up to an all-time high after the inter-dealer broker, formerly known as ICAP, confirmed overnight that it has received a preliminary approach by US giant CME Group regarding a potential takeover. "Discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty that an offer for NEX will be made, nor as to the terms of any offer, if made." Shares in NEX, where founder Michael Spencer sold the ICAP voice broking business for £1.3bn to Tullet Prebon to create TP Icap, ...

