Summit Germany announced on Thursday that, following receipt of the proceeds from its recent bond issue, it has repaid existing debt facilities totalling 220m, including a 19.5m loan from Summit Real Estate Holdings. The AIM-traded firm said the average interest rate of the repaid facilities was 3.62% per annum, compared to 2.00% per annum for the senior fixed rate notes issued pursuant to the bond. "This should result in interest cost savings of 3.4m per annum for the company." ...

