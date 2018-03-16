Oil and gas exploration company Bahamas Petroleum Company announced on Friday that Simon Potter has agreed to a contract extension to his current employment contract, which expires on 31 March. The AIM-traded firm said the contract extension was for 12 months on materially the same terms. As it had previously announced, 90% of Simon Potter's compensation was deferred until a farmout is successfully concluded, to be repaid at that time in a 50% equal mix of cash and new ordinary shares. The ...

