Nanotechnology performance-enhancing solutions provider Graphene NanoChem announced on Friday that, pursuant to AIM Rule 1, its shares would be cancelled from trading on AIM at 0700 GMT on Monday, 19 March. The AIM-traded company had announced on 16 February that, under a mutual agreement, its nominated adviser and broker Panmure Gordon had resigned/ Under the AIM Rules, the company had one month to appoint a replacement nominated adviser to prevent the admission of its AIM securities to be ...

