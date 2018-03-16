sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,656 Euro		-0,024
-0,65 %
WKN: A2AHL0 ISIN: GB00BYN59130 Ticker-Symbol: DKOB 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,617
3,714
17:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP PLC
DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP PLC3,656-0,65 %