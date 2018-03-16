Domino's Pizza Group announced on Friday that, until 31 December, it will commence a discretionary programme to purchase up to £32m of its ordinary shares. The FTSE 250 company, which holds the master franchise for the Domino's Pizza brand in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, said the £32m represented the balance remaining of the £50m, less the £18m purchased by the firm in the year to date, as it announced on 8 March. It said the purpose of the programme ...

