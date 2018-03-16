Aftermaster, Inc.: Aftermaster Pro to Air on Home Shopping Network (HSN)

Aftermaster Show Times on HSN Saturday, March 17, 2018 1:00 PM ET, and Sunday, March 18, 2018 3:00 PM ET

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Aftermaster, Inc. (OTCQB: AFTM), an award-winning, industry-leading audio company, announces that one of the world's biggest television based retailers, Home Shopping Network (HSN) will be featuring its first groundbreaking consumer product - the Aftermaster Pro on its acclaimed television show. The Aftermaster Pro will be featured on Saturday, March 17, 2018, 1:00 PM ET, and Sunday, March 18, 2018, 3:00 PM ET (Show times are subject to change).



Aftermaster Pro

A Company executive will be appearing on the network to personally demonstrate the product's unparalleled technology to "re-master" and dramatically improve television audio. Smaller than an iPhone, the Aftermaster Pro can be installed with virtually any TV set-up.

Aftermaster CEO Larry Ryckman comments, "With HSN, we've found a retail partner whose enthusiasm and passion for bringing revolutionary technology to the masses matches our own. With an incredible presence on TV and online, HSN is a retail industry powerhouse, and we're excited to join forces to bring the Aftermaster Pro to consumers worldwide."

After its much-publicized and award-winning debut at CES, the Aftermaster Pro has quickly become one of the most talked-about new technological innovations. Aftermaster is the first company to solve the problems inherent in television audio by actually remastering and enhancing the audio that is going to a TV. The Aftermaster Pro raises and clarifies dialogue to virtually eliminate the need to adjust the volume on your TV to hear dialogue. It also re-masters and balances inconsistent sounds such as loud and sudden special effects in real-time, making it not only seamless but more exciting and enjoyable than ever before. It creates an audio experience that stands far ahead of any TV audio solutions on the market today. You'll be able to hear your favorite television shows, movies, sports teams, and more like never before - without having to constantly adjust volume.

For more information, please visit www.aftermaster.com.

ABOUT AFTERMASTER

Aftermaster is a groundbreaking audio technology originally developed for the mastering, re-mastering, and processing of audio through Aftermaster HD Audio Labs, Inc. Aftermaster's executive team includes music and audio technology leaders Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Shelly Yakus, Pete Doell, Justin Timberlake, Andrew Wuepper and Larry Ryckman. Aftermaster delivers an unparalleled clarity, depth, and fullness to audio recordings while delivering a significant increase in volume without increased distortion or loss of dynamic range. The technology has been utilized by a number of leading musicians seeking to create a fuller and richer sound quality than otherwise available in digital audio.

ABOUT HSN

HSN is a leading entertainment and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, inspiration, personalities and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in Health & Beauty, Jewelry, Home/Lifestyle, Fashion/Accessories, and Electronics. HSN broadcasts live to approximately 91 million households in the US 24/7 and its website -www.HSN.com features more than 50,000 product videos. Mobile applications include HSN apps for iPad, iPhone, and Android. HSN, founded 40 years ago as the first shopping network, is an operating segment of HSN, Inc. For more information, please visit www.HSN.com, or follow @HSN on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE: Aftermaster, Inc.