Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential

According to a new report by Global Market Insights, Inc. the Biotech Market size will reach USD 775.20 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases have increased the demand for innovation, similar to DNA sequencing, micro-assays and recombinant DNA technologies to develop therapeutic solutions. Government support for R&D has accelerated development of products and vaccines for such chronic ailments. Included in today's commentary:Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB), Gilead, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Seattle Genetics

Strong R&D spending trends for synthetic biology, involving large scale manipulation of DNA sequences to enable drug and vaccine development, including Europe's NEST (New and Emerging Synthetic Technology) program, will stimulate growth. Organizations including DBT (Department of Biotechnology) and NTBT (National Biotechnology Board) provide funding to promote biotechnology market share. BioBricks, a non-profit organization delivers synthetic biology technologies for humanitarian purposes. Similarly, synthetic forum OpenWetWater offers conceptual training to researchers.

U.S. biotechnology market size held dominant position in terms of industry revenue share followed by Europe with this trend likely to continue throughout the forecast period. U.S. will further see increased adoption of products based on these platforms due to growing preference for personalized medicine.

India, China, Brazil hold excellent business growth opportunities due to large population base, increase in per capita income, better health care facilities, increasing government aid to promote biotechnology market share.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB)

Market Cap: 2.03M, current share price: $.096

PPCB, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, recently announced allowance of a key patent application from the European Patent Office (EPO) covering a pharmaceutical composition for treating cancer comprising trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen within the European Union. The allowed patent application is the first approval for the Company in the EU, which protects the Company's lead product candidate, PRP, a solution for once-daily intravenous administration of a combination of two pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)

Market Cap: 107.22B, current share price: $81.83

GILD announced this week that Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, has decided to step down from his role as Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer, effective at the end of April 2018. He will remain with the company through July. John McHutchison, MD, currently Executive Vice President, Clinical Research, will be appointed Chief Scientific Officer and assume responsibility for the company's research and development organization. Also effective in April, Andrew Cheng, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Clinical Research & Development Operations, will be appointed Chief Medical Officer. Both Dr. McHutchison and Dr. Cheng will report to John Milligan, PhD, Gilead's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)

Market Cap: 136.87B, current share price: $190.01

AMGN recently announced the final results of its modified Dutch auction tender offer, which expired at 12:00 Midnight, New York City time, at the end of Monday, March 5, 2018.

Amgen has accepted for purchase 52,083,333 shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, at a price of $192 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $10 billion, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. These shares represent approximately 7.2 percent of the shares outstanding. The tender offer was oversubscribed and pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, shares will be accepted on a pro rata basis. Amgen has been informed by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, that the proration factor for the tender offer is approximately 96.2 percent.

Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB)

Market Cap: 59.82B, current share price: $282.77

BIIB announced this week an agreement to acquire from Pfizer Inc. PF-04958242, a first-in-class, Phase 2b ready AMPA receptor potentiator for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS). The purchase will include an upfront payment of $75 million with up to $515 million in additional development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties in the low to mid-teen percentages.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)

Market cap: 8.89B, current share price: $148.70

JAZZ most recently reported revenues of $436.40M and revenue is up about 10% year over year. JAZZ will be reporting additional earnings on May 8th 2018. The company's stock is up nearly 100% over the last two years, and doesn't seem to be looking back. Remember this was a small cap company just several years ago, and was priced at around $8 in 2010.Should PPCB be able to pull off a similar run over the next eight years their shareholders will be very pleased, to say the least.

Seattle Genetics

Market Cap: 9.34B, current share price: $59.17

SGEN announced yesterday that management will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2018 on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from Seattle Genetics' website at www.seattlegenetics.com in the Investors section.

