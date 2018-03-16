Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (MGTL) Lyxor International Asset Management: Regulatory structure change 16-March-2018 / 13:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, the 8th of March 2018 INFORMATION NOTICE FOR UNIT-HOLDERS OF THE LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF fund UNIT CLASS ISIN code LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 UCITS ETF - D-EUR FR0007075494 Dear unit-holder, According to our records you hold units in the FCP fund Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF (hereinafter the "Absorbed Fund"). In order to provide investors with an investment vehicle that offers a corporate governance structure and is easier to manage in terms of accounting, at the request of Lyxor International Asset Management (hereafter "LIAM") the decision was made to merger this FCP fund into Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF, a sub-fund (hereafter the "Absorbing Sub-fund") of the SICAV fund MULTI UNITS FRANCE (MUF). This merger by absorption will transfer all of the Absorbed Fund's assets to the Absorbing Sub-fund. When the merger is completed, the Absorbed Fund unit-holders will be shareholders of MULTI UNITS FRANCE, a SICAV fund. 1) The merger This merging operation will not modify the investment strategy for the unit-holders of the absorbed fund. The replication and investment methods of the Absorbed Fund and the Absorbing Sub-fund are identical, since the investment strategy for both is to achieve the highest possible correlation with the performance of the benchmark index using a direct replication method, which means that the Absorbing Sub-fund will enter into one or more over-the-counter swap agreements to enable it to achieve its investment objective. All other characteristics of the Absorbed Fund and the Absorbing Sub-fund are also identical, including the investment policy and strategy, the typical investor profile, the risk profile, the frequency of net asset value calculation, trading days, the accounting currency, the requirements for submitting subscription and redemption orders, share/unit category characteristics, fees and expenses and the method used to determine the overall risk exposure. This merger by absorption was approved by l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on the 8th of February 2018. The Absorbed Fund in an undertaking for the collective investment in transferable securities (hereafter "UCITS") that is classed as a "Global Equities" fund and which was approved by the AMF on 9 August 2002 and created on 7 September 2002. LIAM is the Absorbed Fund's management company and Société Générale is its depositary. The Absorbing Sub-fund is a "Global Equities" UCITS which was approved by the AMF the 8th of February 2018 and which will be created on the Merger Date (as defined below). LIAM will be its asset manager by delegation and Société Générale will be its depositary. Unless you decide otherwise, your units i the Absorbed Sub-fund will be automatically merged into the Absorbing Sub-fund on the 23 March 2018 (the "Merger Date"). During a period of 30 calendar days after the date of this information notice, primary market investors (i.e. who/which subscribe for and redeem units directly from LIAM) may redeem their units from LIAM and/or from the depositary without having to pay a redemption fee, provided that they comply with the minimum redemption requirements specified in the Absorbed Fund's prospectus. As always, LIAM will of course charge no subscription or redemption fee on the purchase or sale of the Absorbed Fund's units on any exchange where they are listed (i.e. in the secondary market). Please note that in order to complete this merger by absorption, the subscriptions and redemptions of the Absorbed Fund's units on the primary market will be suspended as of 19 March 2018 as 6:30pm (Paris time). However, the Absorbed Fund's units may still be bought and sold up to the Merger Date. Lastly, for operational reasons, subscriptions and redemptions of the Absorbing Sub-fund shares on the primary market will not be accepted on the first business day after the Merger. 2) Consequences This merger by absorption will not modify the risk profile for unit-holders in the Absorbed Fund. The risk-return profile is modified: NO The risk-return profile is increased: NO Expenses are increased: NO As stated in section 1 "The Operation", the merger's unique impact for unit-holders will be the transfer from a contractual structure (FCP) into a corporate structure (SICAV). You will find the calendar for this merger by absorption in Schedule 1, information on the exchange of units in Schedule 2, and a comparison between Absorbed Fund and Absorbing Sub-fund characteristics in Schedule 3. 3) Key points for investors Investors should note that if an Absorbed Fund unit class is listed on an exchange, the corresponding Absorbing Sub-fund share class is or will be listed on the same exchange. Unlike an FCP common fund, whose unit-holders have none of the rights of shareholders, a SICAV open-ended investment company can issue shares in response to investor demand. Upon completion of this merger you will therefore become a shareholder of the MULTI UNITS FRANCE SICAV and will be entitled to express your opinion at annual and extraordinary shareholder meetings. Investors should also note that the merger may affect their personal tax situation since the Absorbed Fund is an FCP common fund and was therefore formed under contract law (whereas the Absorbing Sub-fund is a SICAV open-ended investment company), and as a result of the merger by absorption itself. Investors are therefore invited to consult with their usual advisor as to the eventual consequences the merger by absorption may have on their personal situation. LIAM recommends that investors carefully read the "Risk Profile" section of the Absorbing Sub-fund's prospectus and the "Risk and Return Profile" section of its Key Information for Investors Document (KIID). The KIID and the prospectus are both available in French and free of charge at www.lyxoretf.com [1] or from client-services-etf@lyxor.com. The management company will provide unit-holders, upon request, with additional information on the merger, a copy of the independent auditor's report, a copy of the depositary's report and a copy of the merger agreement. If you need any more information you should contact your advisor. · If you are not happy with the change in your fund, you may sell your investment free of charge. · If you are satisfied with the change in your fund, you don't have to do anything. · If you feel you need advice, you may consult with your advisor or distributor. We thank you for your trust and loyalty. Yours faithfully The Chairman Schedule 1: Merger calendar Absorbed Primary market Effective Based on Shares to Fund merger date the NAV be of received from the subscriptions & Absorbing redemptions are Sub-fund suspended Lyxor DJ 19 March 2018 23 March 23 March MULTI Global after 6:30 pm 2018 2018 UNITS Titans 50 (Paris time) FRANCE - UCITS ETF Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF APPENDIX 2: Information on the merger As shown on the merger calendar (see Schedule 1 above), the Absorbed Fund in which you hold units will be merged into the Absorbing Sub-fund on 23 March 2018 (the "Merger Date"). This merger was approved by the AMF on the 8th of February 2018. All of the Absorbed Fund's assets and liabilities will be transferred to the Absorbing Sub-fund. The Absorbed Fund will automatically be dissolved on the merger completion date. The Absorbing Sub-fund will be created by contributing all of the Absorbed Fund's assets at the merger completion date. In exchange for the assets contributed, the Absorbing Sub-fund will issue shares that will be attributed to the investors in the Absorbed Fund. For each unit class held in the Absorbed Fund there will be issued a corresponding share class in the Absorbing Sub-fund of equivalent value as at 23 March 2018. The Absorbing Sub-fund share class will be created on 23 March 2018 at an initial net asset value that is equivalent to the net asset value of the Absorbed Sub-fund's unit class at that date. There will therefore be no odd lots nor cash adjustments since the merger will involve the exchange of one Absorbed Fund unit for one Absorbing Sub-fund share of equal value. The independent auditor will furthermore certify the accounts of the Absorbed Fund and the Absorbing Sub-fund respectively, on the date specified for valuation. Société Générale, the depositary, will process the exchange of the Absorbed Fund's units for the Absorbing Sub-fund's shares.

