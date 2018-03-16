U.S. based technology company Natcore has announced two new processes, which it says could dramatically reduce production costs of its foil cell, which it has been working to commercialize for the past couple of years.Natcore says that it has streamlined the production methods for its foil cell, eliminating the use of lasers in creating the back contact cell structure, and improving on a foil metallization process which it says is both cheap and compatible with high speed production processes. The foil cell uses heterojunction technology, and replaces silver with much less costly aluminum. The ...

