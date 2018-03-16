Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV: ALM) has commenced drilling on its Packsack gold property, which forms part of the company's Red Rice Lake gold project, is located in Manitoba's Bissett gold camp, close to the town of Bissett.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which describes this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Alliance Mining" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_hro4doj7/Alliance-Mining-TSXVALM-Drilling-commenced-on-its-Packsack-gold-property

Alliance has an option to acquire 100% of the Red Rice Lake gold property, located in the centre of Bissett gold camp in Manitoba, Canada. The Red Rice Lake gold property claims are located within the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in southeastern Manitoba, a belt forming part of the Uchi sub province, which includes the Red Lake and Pickle Crow belts in Northwestern Ontario.

The approximately 1,000 metre drill program will consist of at least 3 holes, 2 of which will target an area under the known mineralization, plus a shorter hole to target the upper part of the Big Dome Vein, to confirm the grade/width f the known mineralization.

The Packsack property hosts several gold-bearing veins within a conjugate fracture set adjacent to the Red Rice shear zone. The structural control on veining at the Packsack property is similar to that at the True North Mine, 4 km northeast, operated by Klondex Mines Ltd.

This is the first significant drill program to test under the 500 foot or 152 metre level exploration drift on the Packsack property. Previous exploration, completed between 1936 and 1940, focused on the Big Dome Vein, with a shaft to 525 feet (160 metres) along with 2,867 feet (874 metres) of drifting and crosscutting on 4 levels down to 500 feet (152 metres).

Wynne Mining Services has been contracted to undertake the drill program, which will be supervised by Alliance's consulting geologist William C. Hood, P.Geo., who has four decades of mineral exploration experience and has supervised multiple drill and exploration programs in the Bissett gold camp.

Alliance is actively seeking to expand its presence in the Bissett Gold camp through future property acquisitions and/or potential joint venture exploration partnerships with neighbouring companies.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.alliancemining.com, contact Antony Claydon, Investor Relations, at 604-445-5421 or email ir@alliancemining.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com