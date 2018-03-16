Kaolin Market Worth 5.70 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Kaolin Marketby Grade (Calcined, Water-Washed, Surface-Modified), End-Use Industry (Paper, Ceramics, Fiberglass, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Plastics), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Kaolin Market is projected to grow from USD 4.56 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.70 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 108 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 129 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Kaolin Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/kaolin-market-91196438.html

Increasing consumption of kaolin in various end-use industries, such as paper, ceramics, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, and plastics, is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the Kaolin Market.

The calcined grade segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on grade, the calcined segment of the Kaolin Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. Calcined kaolin provides maximum brightness and opacity to finished products. It is increasingly adopted by the paints & coatings, paper, fiberglass, and rubber industries, which, in turn, is contributing to the high demand for calcined kaolin globally.

The paper end-use industry segment is projected to lead the Kaolin Market between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.

Based on end-use industry, the paper segment is projected to lead the Kaolin Market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Kaolin is used as a filler and coating pigment in paper production. It also improves various other properties of paper, such as ink absorption and ink pigment holdout, which, in turn, enhance the printability of paper. Thus, the increasing consumption of kaolin in the production of paper and packaging products is projected to drive the growth of the paper end-use industry segment.

The Asia Pacific Kaolin Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for kaolin, globally. The Kaolin Market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for kaolin from various end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region. Economic growth of Asia Pacific countries and increased investments in mining, housing, and infrastructure sectors are also fueling the growth of the Kaolin Market in this region.

BASF (Germany), Imerys (France), Ashapura Group (India), SCR-Sibelco (Belgium), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), and KaMin LLC (US) are some of the leading companies operating in the Kaolin Market.



