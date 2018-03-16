Utility Scale proposed projects have begun piling up at the federal agency as the 30% Investment Tax Credit ending starts appearing on the horizon. Just as the experts were completely caught off guard by the capacity of solar PV installed globally in 2017 (~75 GW projected versus the actual almost 100 GW installed), there are indicators that over the next three years the United States will blow current projections out of the water. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) monthly Energy Infrastructure Update (located under Energy Infrastructure tab) for January reports that there are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...