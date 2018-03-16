PeerStream, Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on April 9th and 10th in New York City.

PeerStream, Inc. will be presenting on April 9th at 12:00pm and Alex Harrington, CEO of PeerStream, Inc., will be participating on the Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Panel in the afternoon of April 9th.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 9th and 10th. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

