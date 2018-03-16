Copenhagen, March 16, 2018



Exchange Notice





Index factor 1 and 2



Based on the development of the net consumer-price index from May 2017 to November 2017 and the development of the indices of average earnings in the private sector during the same period, new index factors have been calculated and will be effective as of 31 December 2018:



Index factor 1, owner-occupied dwelling, principal: 203,841



Index factor 2, subsidized housing, principal: 171,184



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal, telephone +45 42 77 65 73.



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668856