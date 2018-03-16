Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Release no. 5/2018



Name Jørgen Cadovius ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Senior management employee's position Deputy Chairman of the Board ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0010268366 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of security Shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Nature of transaction Sale ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading date 16 March 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market in which transaction was executed NASDAQ Copenhagen ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities traded 30,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market value (DKK) of securities traded DKK 448,815 ----------------------------------------------------------------------



Ib Kunøe Thomas Honoré Chairman CEO & President Columbus A/S Columbus A/S



Translation: In the event of any inconsistency between this document and the Danish language version, the Danish language version shall be the governing version.



