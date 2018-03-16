

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several media outlets have indicated that President Donald Trump is planning to remove National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, although the White House is pushing back against the reports.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a post on Twitter late Thursday that Trump and McMaster have a 'good working relationship' and claimed there are 'no changes' at the National Security Council.



'Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC,' Sanders tweeted.



The tweet from Sanders came after a report from the Washington Post said Trump has decided to remove McMaster and is actively discussing potential replacements.



The Post cited five people with knowledge of the plans, who said Trump is waiting to oust McMaster to ensure that the three-star Army general is not humiliated and that there is a strong successor lined up.



CNN, the Wall Street Journal and CBS News have subsequently confirmed the report that Trump is likely to replace McMaster.



The reports pointed to a personality clash between Trump and McMaster, with a source telling CNN the president views his national security adviser as 'gruff and condescending.'



McMaster became Trump's second national security adviser after Michael Flynn was forced to resign from the position amid controversy over his contact with Russian officials.



If McMaster is eventually removed, he would join other top White House officials that have recently departed, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn.



