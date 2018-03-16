Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Increased Sales and Earnings for Its First Quarter 2018

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2018 / Today, Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX: NOBH) announced increased sales and earnings for its first quarter ended February 3, 2018. Sales for the first quarter of 2018 were up 13% to $9,645,818, as compared to $8,573,400 recorded in the first quarter of 2017. Income from operations for the first quarter of 2018 was up 3% to $1,090,157, versus $1,056,477 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,016,236, as compared to $703,323 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.25 per share, compared to $0.18 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the first quarter 2018 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents and short term investments of $27,918,057 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $36,086,489 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 8.5:1. Stockholders' equity is $48,358,821 and the book value per share of common stock increased to $12.11.

The Board of Directors declared a one-time cash dividend of $.20 per common share for fiscal year 2017. The cash dividend is payable on April 16, 2018 to stockholders of record as of March 26, 2018.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. continues to improve. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments in Florida for the period from November 2017 through January 2018 were up approximately 3% from the same period last year. Our sales for fiscal 2018 continue to look positive. Shipment of homes in our market area should improve and, if we can adequately control the material and labor cost increases that the Company is experiencing because of the improvements in the total housing picture, then earnings should also improve. Constrained consumer credit and the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still affect our results by limiting many manufactured housing buyers from purchasing affordable homes.

We understand that maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of the recent years of very challenging business conditions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with homebuyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2017, the Company celebrated its 50th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers, an insurance agency subsidiary, and an investment in a retirement manufactured home community, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 221 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs, uncertain economic conditions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, possible labor shortages, possible materials shortages, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

February 3, November 4, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,260,188 $ 27,910,504 Short-term investments 657,869 627,087 Accounts receivable - trade 3,309,542 2,934,300 Note receivable 500,000 500,000 Mortgage notes receivable 13,910 13,495 Income tax receivable 250,927 - Inventories 6,857,100 7,505,681 Pre-owned homes, net 809,569 1,141,863 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,236,587 820,224 Deferred income taxes - 609,629 Total current assets 40,895,692 42,062,783 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,660,678 4,304,771 Pre-owned homes, net 904,357 815,358 Interest receivable 112,744 101,301 Note receivable, less current portion 1,150,826 1,134,086 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 239,356 240,297 Other investments 1,494,078 1,471,029 Property held for sale 599,455 599,455 Deferred income taxes 414,815 - Cash surrender value of life insurance 3,307,848 3,262,848 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 53,936,136 $ 54,148,215 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 736,627 $ 849,782 Accrued compensation 560,773 624,989 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 910,651 1,127,397 Income taxes payable - 260,416 Customer deposits 2,601,152 2,796,827 Total current liabilities 4,809,203 5,659,411 Deferred income taxes 768,112 1,074,507 Total liabilities 5,577,315 6,733,918 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,669,672 10,669,231 Retained earnings 47,183,764 46,167,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income 434,580 412,233 Less treasury stock at cost, 1,371,838 shares in 2018 and 1,367,338 shares in 2017 (10,465,686)

(10,371,186)

Total stockholders' equity 48,358,821 47,414,297 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,936,136 $ 54,148,215

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended February 3, February 4, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 9,645,818 $ 8,573,400 Cost of goods sold (7,428,879)

(6,549,336)

Gross profit 2,216,939 2,024,064 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,126,782)

(967,587)

Operating income 1,090,157 1,056,477 Other income: Interest income 35,937 40,447 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 23,049 28,598 Miscellaneous 5,734 4,771 Total other income 64,720 73,816 Income before provision for income taxes 1,154,877 1,130,293 Income tax expense (138,641)

(426,970)

Net income 1,016,236 703,323 Other comprehensive income Unrealized investment gain 22,347 115,167 Comprehensive income $ 1,038,583 $ 818,490 Weighed average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,997,371 4,004,238 Diluted 3,999,202 4,005,538 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.18

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.