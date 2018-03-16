Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2018) - Cannex Capital Holdings (CSE: CNNX) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "CNNX", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Arco Resources. Cannex, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, provides a range of comprehensive and flexible growth options for licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and/or dispensaries domestically and internationally.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cannex" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_vbz4zury/Cannex-Capital-Holdings-CSECNNX-New-Listing

The company provides turn-key real estate with operational infrastructure as well as long term advisory and consulting services.

Cannex has acquired BrightLeaf Development LLC, a limited liability company that, through subsidiaries, holds real estate assets, property leases, brands and intellectual property, and material supply agreements with Northwest Cannabis Solutions, one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. It also has an agreement with 7Point Holdings LLC, another Washington State licensed cannabis producer/processor.

Cannex is currently undertaking an expansion initiative to support the acquisition and development of additional assets, in Canada and internationally, that is expected to serve and support the growing legal medical and recreational cannabis markets. The company is also exploring several international opportunities in countries that have legal and strongly regulated medical and recreational cannabis sectors.

The company recently closed a private placement, raising gross proceeds of approximately $48.2 million from the placement of 48.2 million units priced at $1.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and one-half a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $1.50 for 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

Anthony Dutton, CEO stated: "We look forward to having Cannex Holdings commence trading on the CSE as it represents a key advancement in our corporate business plan. A CSE listing will allow us to build a strong public shareholder base and more effectively pursue a number of near-term significant growth opportunities. The financing was originally planned for gross proceeds of up to $25 million. Due to overwhelming demand, we nearly doubled the initial size of the financing."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cannexcapital.com, contact Anthony Dutton, CEO, at 604-649-7787 or email adutton@cannexcapital.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com