Via Developments Plc - Change of Accounting Reference Date

16 March 2018
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via' or "the Company')
Change of Accounting Reference Date
The Directors of Via Developments Plc, announces a change to its accounting reference date from 31 March to 30 September with immediate effect.
As a result of this change, Via's next financial reporting event will beaudited results for the 18-month period from 1 April 2017 to 30 September 2018, which the Board intends to publish before 28 February 2019.
In accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act these results will be presented alongside comparatives from the previously audited results for the 12-month period from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017.
The Directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA