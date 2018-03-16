The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Montenegrin Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Montenegrin Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Montenegro.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the Scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Montenegro.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the Scope of non-admitted insurance in Montenegro.

Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

The insurance industry of Montenegro is regulated by the Insurance Supervision Agency (ISA).

The Montenegrin government permits up to 100% foreign direct investment in the insurance industry.

Composite insurance is not permitted; however, a life insurer can operate in accident and health insurance.

Non-admitted insurers and intermediaries are not permitted with a few exceptions.

Motor third-party liability insurance and workmen's compensation insurance are key compulsory classes of insurance.

