

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An American military helicopter crashed in western Iraq Thursday.



A Pentagon statement said all personnel aboard the HH-60 Pave Hawk were killed in the crash. It did not specify the numbers.



Media reports said there were seven service members on board.



The crash does not appear to be a result of enemy activity,' said Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, the director of operations for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.



He added that the incident is under investigation.



