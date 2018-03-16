US consumer confidence moved higher still in March, hitting a 14-year high, but the details of the report appeared to point towards softness in consumption to extend into the second quarter, alongside higher inflation expectations. The University of Michigan's consumer confidence index rose to its loftiest level since 2004, according to the preliminary results for the survey, hitting a level of 102.0, up from a print of 99.7 for the month before. That was better than the dip to 99.5 which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...