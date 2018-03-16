sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,50 Euro		-0,05
-3,23 %
WKN: A2JE8U ISIN: CA5778385016 Ticker-Symbol: 0HE1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC
MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAYA GOLD & SILVER INC1,50-3,23 %