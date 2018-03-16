The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Moldovan Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Moldovan Insurance Industry ' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Moldova.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together The research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Summary:

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Moldova.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in Moldova.

Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

National Commission on Financial Market (NCFM) is responsible for supervision and control of the Moldovan insurance industry.

100% FDI is permitted in the Moldovan insurance industry.

Composite insurance is not permitted in the Moldovan insurance industry.

Motor third -party liability insurance and health insurance are among the classes of compulsory insurance in Moldova.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in Moldova. However, resident insurance and reinsurance companies can place reinsurance business with a reinsurer not registered in the country..

