The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Dutch Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Netherlands.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

The Dutch insurance industry is regulated by the DNB and the AFM.

Composite insurance is not permitted in the Netherlands.

Solvency II was implemented from January 1, 2016.

Non-admitted insurance is not permitted. However, insurers from EU and EEA member states can operate in the industry without a license.

Marine, motor third-party, workers' compensation and health insurance are compulsory classes of insurance in the Netherlands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulation

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 APPENDIX

