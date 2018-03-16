LEDVANCE Announces New Managing Director Erol Kirilmaz

GARCHING, Germany, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Erol Kirilmaz (46) has been appointed new Managing Director of LEDVANCE by the Board, effective immediately. Erol Kirilmaz is responsible for sales and marketing, a department that was not previously represented at management level. With this step, the supervisory board strengthens the customer perspective for the continuous transformation of LEDVANCE on its way to becoming one of the world's leading companies in LED general lighting.

"I am pleased about the decision and to continue to work with Erol Kirilmaz. It is important to both of us, that we at LEDVANCE focus on customers across departments and that we position ourselves successfully for the future in this respect," said Tim Yun Chen, chairman of the supervisory board of LEDVANCE GmbH.

"I'm happy about the decision. As before, I will contribute all my energy and passion to our company so that we, as a team, can master the challenges in the lighting industry. Together with our customers and at an even faster pace, we want to shape the future of lighting. The upcoming Light + Building is another important milestone on this path," said Erol Kirilmaz.

Erol Kirilmaz brings over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing in high-tech companies and over ten years of market experience in the lighting industry - in Germany as well as globally. Prior to joining LEDVANCE, Erol Kirilmaz worked at Siemens and Osram. Together with his team, he was one of the driving forces behind the entry into the LED luminaire market, where LEDVANCE now ranks among the top 10 providers in Europe.

ABOUT LEDVANCE

With subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and business activities in over 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading companies in general lighting for professional customers and end consumers. Having emerged from the general lighting business of OSRAM GmbH, LEDVANCE's portfolio includes a wide range of LED luminaires for a variety of applications, intelligent lighting products for smart homes and smart buildings, one of the most comprehensive ranges of advanced LED lamps in the lighting industry and traditional light sources. Since 2017, LEDVANCE has been owned by a consortium consisting of the leading Chinese lighting company MLS as well as the two investors IDG Capital and Yiwu. In the 2017 fiscal year, LEDVANCE achieved a turnover of around 1.9 billion Euro. Based on an agreement with OSRAM, LEDVANCE will continue to use the trusted OSRAM brand for its products (SYLVANIA for the USA and Canada). Further information can be found at http://www.ledvance.com.

