The "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Guernsey Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Guernsey Insurance Industry ' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Guernsey.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

Highlights

The industry is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission

100% FDI is permitted in the Guernsey insurance industry

Compulsory lines include third-party liability insurance for motor vehicles, surfboards, vessels, speedboats and steam boilers, professional indemnity insurance for intermediaries and insurance managers in Guernsey

Composite insurance is not permitted in the Guernsey insurance industry

Non-admitted insurance is prohibited in the Guernsey insurance industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Governance, Risk and Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulations

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 Appendix

