Tryg's annual general meeting (AGM) was held today. At the AGM, the shareholders adopted the report of the Group's activities in the financial year 2017.



The annual meeting also approved the following items:



-- Tryg's annual report 2017, including the resolution on discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. -- Resolution to distribution of profits in accordance with the approved annual report, subject to payment of a Q4 2017 dividend of DKK 483m or DKK 1.60 per share and an extraordinary dividend of DKK 1,000m or DKK 3.31 per share, in total DKK 4.91 per share. -- The proposed remuneration for the Supervisory Board for 2018 including the fees to members of the Supervisory Board committees -- The proposed authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 8 to increase the share capital by means of issuing new shares for a total face value of DKK 151,000,000 until 16 March 2023.



-- The proposed authorisation to the Supervisory Board under Article 9 to increase the share capital by means of issuing employee shares for a total face value of DKK 15,100,000 until 16 March 2023.



-- The proposed authorisation to the Supervisory Board to allow the company to purchase own shares up to a total face value of 151,000,000 in the period up to 31 December 2019. -- Adoption of the amendments to the 'Remuneration Policy for Tryg A/S and Tryg Forsikring A/S'. -- The proposed changes under Article 19 concerning election period and composition of the Supervisory Board, thus (i) a board member must resign after having been a member for 12 years, (ii) the requirement that the position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board is filled with the Chairman of the Supervisory Board in TryghedsGruppen smba after a transitional period, is removed and (iii) the Supervisory Board appoints one Deputy Chairman instead of two.



-- Eight members of the Supervisory Board were elected:



Three members among the Supervisory Board of TryghedsGruppen smba:



-- Anders Hjulmand -- Jesper Hjulmand -- Ida Sofie Jensen



Five independent members;



-- Jukka Pertola -- Torben Nielsen -- Lene Skole -- Mari Thjømøe -- Carl-Viggo Östlund



After the annual general meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Jukka Pertola as Chairman and Torben Nielsen as Deputy Chairman.



Employees have elected the following four members to the Supervisory Board:



-- Elias Bakk -- Tom Eileng -- Lone Hansen -- Tina Snejbjerg



-- Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as Tryg's public accountant. The Articles of Association and the Remuneration policy for Tryg A/S and Tryg Forsikring A/S can be downloaded at tryg.com.



