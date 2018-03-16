The "Poland Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 11.8%, increasing from US$ 9,115.4 million in 2018 to reach US$ 14,231.9 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

2 Poland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Poland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022

4 Poland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022

5 Poland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Poland Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Poland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

8 Poland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

9 Poland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

10 Poland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

11 Poland Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

12 Poland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

13 Poland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

14 Poland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

15 Poland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

16 Poland Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021

17 Poland Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

18 Poland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

19 Poland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

20 Poland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

