

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets endured choppy trading action for much of Friday's session. The drop in Eurozone inflation data and continued worries over a potential trade war weighed on investor sentiment. Political uncertainty in the U.S. also had investors in a nervous mood, after reports that President Donald Trump plans to remove White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster.



However, the European markets took out the highs of the session late in the afternoon following the positive open on Wall Street. Better than expected reads on U.S. industrial production and consumer sentiment further fueled the late gains.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.22 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.86 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.64 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.36 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.29 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.34 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.04 percent.



In Frankfurt, Fraport, the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, dropped 3.21 percent after its Group result or consolidated earnings for fiscal year 2017 fell by 10 percent.



In London, NEX Group soared 31.32 percent in London after the financial technology company received a preliminary takeover offer from U.S.-based exchange operator CME Group.



Berkeley Group Holdings fell 5.17 percent after the company said it is unable to ramp up homebuilding due to planning constraints.



Old Mutual dropped 1.58 percent on reports that the financial services group is selling three businesses in Latin America to China Minsheng Investment Group International.



Drill services contractor Capital Drilling surged 5.51 percent after posting better-than-expected financial results.



Altice rallied 2.73 percent in Amsterdam after confirming plans to sell its telecommunications towers in France and Portugal.



Eurozone inflation eased more than estimated in February, final data from Eurostat showed Friday. Inflation slowed to revised 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent in January. A similar slower growth was last seen in December 2016. The flash estimate showed an annual inflation of 1.2 percent for February.



Eurozone labor costs annual growth eased for the second straight quarter in the three months ended December, though slightly, figures from Eurostat showed Friday. Hourly labor costs for the whole economy grew 1.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, just below the 1.6 percent rise in the third quarter.



Germany's wholesale price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous month, data from Destatis showed Friday. Wholesale prices climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 2.0 percent rise.



New residential construction in the U.S. showed a sharp pullback in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The report said housing starts plunged by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.236 million in February after jumping by 10.1 percent to a revised 1.329 million in January.



Economists had expected housing starts to drop by 2.7 percent to a rate of 1.290 million from the 1.326 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department said building permits also tumbled by 5.7 percent to a rate of 1.298 million in February after surging up by 5.9 percent to a revised 1.377 million in January.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to slump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 1.32 million from the 1.396 million originally reported for the previous month.



After reporting a modest decrease in U.S. industrial production in the previous month, the Federal Reserve released a report on Friday showing a substantial rebound in production in the month of February.



The Fed said industrial production surged up by 1.1 percent in February after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in January. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.1 percent downtick originally reported for the previous month.



A preliminary report released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of March. The preliminary reading on the consumer sentiment index for March came in at 102.0, up from the final February reading of 99.7. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 99.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX