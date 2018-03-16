Preben Prebensen, chief executive of merchant banking firm Close Brothers Group, disposed of a total of 240,000 ordinary shares in the firm on Friday, collecting more than £3.5m in the process. Prebensen, Close Brothers' boss since November 2016, sold 137,369 at 1,522.81p and a further 102,631 with a price tag of 1,499.31p, pocketing a total of £3,630,626.58 from the two transactions. Close Brothers posted a 6% rise in operating profit from its first half, as higher investor trading atctivity ...

