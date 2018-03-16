Thor Mining lauded the passing of new legislation by the United States' Natural Resources Committee which will aid its Pilot Mountain Project, the company said on Friday. The company's share price jumped over 20% following the passing of legislation which will accelerate the permitting process and related matters at the tungsten project in Nevada, which is wholly owned by Thor. The National Strategic and Critical Minerals Production Act still has several steps to complete in the legislative ...

