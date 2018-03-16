Landore Resources announced on Friday that it has raised gross proceeds of £3.15m through a placing and subscription of 210 million new ordinary shares, at a price of 1.5p each, with new and existing institutional investors. The AIM-traded firm als issued of 210 million warrants. It said a total of 196 million new ordinary shares were placed with institutional investors, and a total of 14 million were subscribed for by certain existing investors, together raising net proceeds of £3.15m. The ...

