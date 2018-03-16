

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc Result of General Meeting



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') announces that the resolution proposed in the Notice of General Meeting dated 12 February 2018 were duly passed at the General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 41 Lothbury London EC2R 7AE at 11.45 a.m. today, 16 March 2018.



The resolution was passed on a show of hands as a special resolution. The results of the proxy votes on the resolution were as follows:



+--------------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+----------+ | |FOR |DISCRETIONARY|AGAINST | | WITHHELD*| | | | | | | | |Resolution No.|No. of Votes|No. of Votes |No. of Votes|Total Votes|Votes | | | | | | | | | |% of Votes |% of Votes |% of Votes |% of Votes | | +--------------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+----------+ |1 |5,116,158 |125,327 |194,306 |5,435,791 |- | | | | | | | | | |94.12% |2.31% |3.57% |100.00% | | +--------------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+----------+



*Please note that a Vote Withheld has no legal effect and will not be counted in the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.



A copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do



16 March 2018



For further information please contact:



Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc 01253 754740



